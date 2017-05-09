Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that William H. Hinman will be named the new director of the agency's Division of Corporation Finance.

Mr. Hinman recently retired as a partner in the Silicon Valley office of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, where he was a recognized leader in advising public and private companies in corporate finance matters. He has advised a wide range of issuers and underwriters in capital-raising transactions and corporate acquisitions, including in the technology, e-commerce, health care, and biopharmaceutical areas.

Mr. Hinman also is respected for his advice to public companies and their boards on public reporting, governance, and other corporate matters, and he has significant experience regarding derivatives, novel securities, and private placements. He has spoken on these subjects at the Annual Institutes on Securities Laws sponsored by the Practising Law Institute and has taught International Securities Regulation at Stanford Law School and the U.C. Berkeley School of Law.

"Bill is widely recognized for his judgment and expertise in the area of corporate finance. He also is a proven leader, mentor, and counselor. I know the SEC and the people it serves will benefit greatly from his valuable experience," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "He has spent the last 37 years working in our public and private markets, and he understands the SEC's mission to promote capital formation while ensuring that investors have the information necessary to make informed decisions."

Mr. Hinman added, "I am greatly honored to have the opportunity to serve this agency and the American people who rely on its work. I have worked closely with the dedicated and talented staff of the Division of Corporation Finance throughout my career in private practice, and it will be a privilege to work with them to advance the SEC's mission."

Prior to joining Simpson Thacher as a partner in 2000, Mr. Hinman was the managing partner of Shearman & Sterling's San Francisco and Menlo Park offices. He received his B.A. from Michigan State University with honors in 1977 and his J.D. in 1980 from Cornell University Law School, where he was a member of the Editorial Board of the Cornell Law Review. He is a member of the Bar Association of the State of California and the Association of the Bar of the City of New York. Mr. Hinman also is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation.