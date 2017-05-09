

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $566 million, or $1.81 per share. This was lower than $899 million, or $2.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $1.53 billion. This was up from $1.31 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $566 Mln. vs. $899 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -37.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.81 vs. $2.79 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -35.1% -Revenue (Q4): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.57 Full year revenue guidance: $5.075 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX