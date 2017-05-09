ALEXANDRIA, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV) announces the following actions:

1. Forward stock split on a 3-for-1 share basis (the "Forward Split").

The total issued will be 24,000,000 of common stock

2. The controlling interest in Sector 5 has retires 14,000,000 of its 15,000,000 shares in exchange for 1,000,000 shares of Class A Preferred stock

The 3 for 1 forward split for Sector 5, Inc. (SFIV) was announced formally with FINRA on May 8, 2017. The forward split is now in effect as of May 9, 2017. The symbol will remain SFIV. The cupid number will also remain the same.

The stock split will be for all shareholders of record of May 8, 2017. http://otce.finra.org/DLDividendsDistributionsSplit (under Issue type in SFIV and change Start Date to 5/8/2017)

Sector 5 share price has been adjusted to reflect the dollar value of all shareholder's shares to remain the same. The opening bid reflected the adjusted share price.

About Sector 5

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV), is a Proud American Corporation, that sells, manufactures and develops new innovative consumer electronics under Sector 5 and other brands. The Company markets its partnership with Google approved Chromebooks to educational organizations, other B2B and B2C sales channels, with retail sales on Amazon. It is in development of several new products to serve the educational, business and retail markets. Follow the company on www.twitter.com/sectorfiveinc and www.facebook.com/sect5 and find further information at www.sector-five.com. For Sector 5's Forward Looking Statements, click here.

CONTACT:

Sector 5, Inc

pr@sector-five.com



