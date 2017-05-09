

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $2.37 billion, or $1.50 per share. This was up from $2.14 billion, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $13.34 billion. This was up from $12.97 billion last year.



The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.37 Bln. vs. $2.14 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.50 vs. $1.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q2): $13.34 Bln vs. $12.97 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX