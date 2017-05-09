Mountain Province Diamonds 2017 First Quarter Results to be Released on Wednesday, May 10, 2017

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Shares Issued and Outstanding: 160,173,833

TSX and NASDAQ: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX and NASDAQ: MPVD) today announced that it will release its 2017 First Quarter results on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, after the market close in Toronto and New York.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line. Operator assistance will be available if necessary.

Dial-In Numbers: Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America: +1-888-241-0551 All International Participants Dial-In: +1-647-427-3415

Conference ID: 18861754

A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until May 19, 2017.

Replay number (Toll Free North America): +1-855-859-2056 Replay number (International): +1-404-537-3406 The pass code for the replay is: 18861754

Mountain Province Diamondsis a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. Gahcho Kué consists of a cluster of four diamondiferous kimberlites, three of which have a probable mineral reserve of 34.88 million tonnes grading 1.57 carats per tonne for total diamond content of 54.64 million carats.

Gahcho Kué is the world's largest and highest grade new diamond mine. A 2014 NI 43-101 feasibility study report filed by Mountain Province (available on SEDAR) indicates that the Gahcho Kué project has an IRR of 32.6%.

Qualified Person

This news release has been prepared under the supervision of Carl G. Verley, P.Geo., who serves as the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

