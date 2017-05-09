Asia Proton Therapy Market Report 2017: Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Asia Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

Asia proton therapy market is anticipated to almost three-fold during the period 2016 - 2022. The number of proton therapy centers is continuously increasing in Asia. Still, it is believed that players will miss out on a majority of cancer patients who can benefit with proton therapy, overlooking a huge multi-Billion-dollar potential market. The number of patients treated with Proton Therapy is very low whereas; the potential candidates for proton therapy are huge.



Key Points Covered in the Report:



- Asia accounts for around 60% of the world population and half the global burden of cancer.

- Mitsubishi is the leading player in proton therapy market in Japan. However, other players like IBA, Hitachi, Sumitomo etc. have also started to make their presence felt in the market.

- South Korea is the second largest market for proton therapy in Asia.

- China has the huge market opportunity for proton therapy treatment owing to large population bae of cancer patients.

- IBA has one operational proton therapy center in China while 4 more centers are in development phase.

- In India, 2 proton therapy centers are under development phase and are scheduled to open in 2018 and 2019.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Asia Proton Therapy Market Analysis

2.1 Asia Proton Therapy Market - Actual and Potential Market

2.2 Asia Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential



3. Asia Proton Therapy Market Share Analysis

3.1 Asia Proton Therapy Actual and Potential Market Share - By Country

3.2 Asia Proton Therapy Actual and Potential Candidate Share - By Country



4. Asia - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated



5. Japan Proton Therapy Market Analysis

5.1 Japan Proton Therapy - Actual and Potential Market (2003 - 2022)

5.2 Japan Proton Therapy Patients Number - Actual and Potential (2003 - 2022)

5.3 Japan - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Cost, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

5.4 Japan Proton Therapy - Company Analysis



6. Japan - Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

6.1 National Institute of Radiological Sciences - Number of Patients Treated (2008 - 2015)

6.2 Hyogo Ion Beam Medical Center - Number of Patients Treated (2007 - 2015)

6.3 Shizuoka Cancer Center - Number of Patients Treated (2007 - 2015)

6.4 Southern Tohoku Proton Therapy Center - Number of Patients Treated (2013 - 2014)

6.5 Gunma University Heavy Ion Medical Center - Number of Patients Treated (2013 - 2015)

6.6 Fukui Prefectural Hospital Proton Beam Cancer Treatment Center - Number of Patients Treated (2013 - 2015)

6.7 Medipolis Medical Research Institute - Number of Patients Treated (2013 - 2015)

6.8 Saga Heavy Ion Medical Accelerator in Tosu - Number of Patients Treated (2013 - 2015)

6.9 Japanese National Cancer Center - Number of Patients Treated (2007 - 2014)

6.10 The Proton Medical Research Center 2, University of Tsukuba, JAPAN - Number of Patients Treated (2007 - 2015)

6.11 Nagoya City Quality Life 21 Jouhoku, Japan - Number of Patients Treated (2013 - 2015)

6.12 Aizawa Hospital - Number of Patients Treated (Oct - 2014)



7. South Korea Proton Therapy Market Analysis

7.1 South Korea Proton Therapy - Actual and Potential Market (2007 - 2022)

7.2 South Korea Proton Therapy Patients Number - Actual and Potential (2007 - 2022)

7.3 South Korea - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated



8. South Korea - Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

8.1 Korean National Cancer Center - Number of Patients Treated (2007 - 2015)

8.2 Samsung Proton Center - Number of Patients Treated (2015)



9. China Proton Therapy Market Analysis

9.1 China Proton Therapy - Actual and Potential Market (2014 - 2022)

9.2 China Proton Therapy Patients Number - Actual and Potential (2014 - 2022)

9.3 China - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment



10. China - Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

10.1 Wanjie Proton Therapy Center (WPTC) - Number of Patients Treated (2007 - 2013)



11. India Potential Proton Therapy Market Analysis (2009 - 2022)

11.1 India - Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

11.2 India - Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast

11.3 India - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment



12. Singapore Potential Proton Therapy Market Analysis (2012 - 2022)

12.1 Singapore - Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

12.2 Singapore - Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast

12.3 Singapore - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment



13. Taiwan Potential Proton Therapy Market Analysis (2012 - 2022)

13.1 Taiwan - Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

13.2 Taiwan - Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast

13.3 Taiwan - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment



14. Current Radiation Therapies

14.1 Third Dimensional Conformal Therapy (CRT)

14.2 Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

14.3 Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

14.4 Stereotactic Radiotherapy

14.5 Neutron Therapy

14.6 Heavy Ion Radiotherapy

14.7 Proton Therapy



15. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

15.1 Proton Accelerator

15.2 Beam Transport System

15.3 Beam Delivery System

15.4 Nozzle

15.5 Treatment Planning System

15.6 Image Viewers

15.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)

15.8 Human Resource



16. Proton Therapy - Driving Factors

16.1 Technology Advancement

16.2 Growing Incidence of Cancer Patients

16.3 Proton Therapy Provides Enormous Benefits



17. Proton Therapy - Challenges

17.1 Requires Huge Investment

17.2 Operations Challenges

17.3 More Clinical Evidence Is Needed



