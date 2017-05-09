CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy") (TSX: PHX) is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2017 (the "Meeting"). The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of PHX Energy to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:

FOR WITHHELD --------------- --------------- Judith J. Athaide 99.98% 0.02% Randolph M. Charron 96.77% 3.23% Lawrence M. Hibbard 99.98% 0.02% John M. Hooks 96.65% 3.35% Myron A. Tetreault 96.79% 3.21% Roger D. Thomas 99.99% 0.01%

About PHX Energy Services Corp.

PHX Energy, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the US, Albania and Russia. In addition the PHX Energy provides EDR technology and services through its Stream Services division.

The common shares of PHX Energy are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PHX".

Contacts:

PHX Energy Services Corp.

John Hooks

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 543-4466



PHX Energy Services Corp.

Cameron Ritchie

Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

(403) 543-4466

www.phxtech.com



