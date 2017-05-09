

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $51.98 million, or $1.11 per share. This was higher than $45.68 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $405.16 million. This was up from $362.60 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $51.98 Mln. vs. $45.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q1): $405.16 Mln vs. $362.60 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.7%



