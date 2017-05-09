Bombardier Inc. / REMINDER/Bombardier to Report its First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and to Hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 11 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - May 9, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=TSX:BBD-A))(TSX: BBD.B (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=TSX:BBD-B))(OTCQX: BDRBF (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=BDRBF)) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and hold its annual meeting of shareholders at its Global Completion Centre in Dorval, Quebec on Thursday, May 11, 2017.



WHERE: Bombardier Global Completion Centre,

200 Boulevard de la Cote-Vertu West, Dorval, Quebec, H4S 2A3

(Please follow media signs on site)



WHEN: Thursday, May 11, 2017

Media registration: 9:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight

Time (EDT)

Opening of the meeting: 10:00 a.m. EDT



WHO: Bombardier shareholders or their duly identified proxyholders

-- At the very beginning of the meeting, there will be a brief photo

opportunity. Photographers and cameramen will then be invited to leave

the room.

-- Approximately 45 minutes after the meeting, Alain Bellemare,

Bombardier's President and Chief Executive Officer, will meet media

representatives in the room where the meeting will take place.

-- Additionally, a CS300 aircraft will be open for visits after the press

conference.

In order to accelerate the registration process, all media representatives are asked to confirm their intention to attend the meeting by sending their full name and email address as well as those of their crew members to simon.letendre@bombardier.com (mailto:simon.letendre@bombardier.com) by 12:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 10.

On May 11 at 8:00 a.m., EDT, Bombardier's management will also hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Please find below the dial-in information for the call:



In English: 514 394 9320 or

1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)

+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)



In French: 514 394 9316 or

(with translation) 1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)

+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

The live webcast and relevant charts for both the annual meeting of shareholders and the conference call will be available at www.bombardier.com (http://www.bombardier.com/). The replay of the meeting and the call will be posted on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com (http://bombardier.com/) or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier (https://twitter.com/Bombardier).

Bombardier and Global is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

Contacts:

Simon Letendre

Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 9481



Patrick Ghoche

Vice President, Investor Relations

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 5727