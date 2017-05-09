MELBOURNE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: FCHS) ("FCHS," "First Choice" or the "Company"), one of the nation's only non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare services companies focused on the delivery of total musculoskeletal solutions with an emphasis on Orthopaedics and Spine care, today announced that the Company has engaged Marcum LLP ("Marcum") as its new principal independent registered public accounting firm effective May 5, 2017. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum is one of the largest independent public accounting and advisory services firms in the United States. After a thorough search, First Choice's Board of Directors recommended and approved replacing the Company's previous accounting firm RBSM, LLP with Marcum. First Choice had no disagreements or reportable events with its previous accounting firm.

Chris Romandetti, President and CEO of First Choice, stated, "First Choice has grown significantly, and with this growth, it was time for the Company to engage a larger firm with a more encompassing range of services. After meeting with several public accounting firms, we are pleased to announce the selection of Marcum as our new independent registered public accounting firm. They are one of the largest firms in the country with extensive experience dealing with public companies. We are confident Marcum will provide the independent accounting and auditing services our Company and Shareholders expect. We are looking forward to working with Marcum in the coming years as we continue our growth."

For more information regarding the Company's change in auditing firm, please refer to the Company's Form 8-K filed on May 9, 2017.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) is implementing a defined growth strategy aimed at expanding its network of non-physician-owned medical centers of excellence, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Neurology, Interventional Pain Management and related diagnostic and ancillary services in key expansion markets throughout the Southeastern U.S. Serving Florida's Space Coast, the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 100,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center. For more information, please visit www.myfchs.com, www.myfcmg.com, www.thebackcenter.net and www.cranecreeksurgerycenter.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

