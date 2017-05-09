$26 Billion AR & VR Smartglasses and Functional Contact Lenses Market 2017 - Projections to 2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "AR & VR Smartglasses and Functional Contact Lenses 2017-2027" report to their offering.

This new report is focused on how the market for AR and VR headsets is going to evolve in the next decade, based on the exciting research and developments efforts of recent years along with the high visibility some projects and collaborations have enjoyed. The amount of visibility this space is experiencing is exciting developers of a range of allied technologies into fast-tracking/focusing their efforts, as well as creating devices and components designed specifically to serve this emerging industry: microdisplays, optical engines and haptic feedback components are some of the main components that are seeing significant growth alongside the growth in interest in augmented and virtual reality.

Some of the newest headsets that have ignited interest in smart eyewear are going above and beyond the conventional definition of a smart object; they are in effect, portable, wearable computers with a host of functionalities, specially designed apps etc. that add new ways for the wearer to interact with the world along with smartphone capabilities, health tracking options and many other features. The features of some of the more advanced devices have been based on and have sparked worldwide innovation efforts aiming to create an ecosystem of components that will enable what is bound to be a revolution in form factor for wearables.

Wearable sensors, innovative user interfaces, but also near-eye displays and optics as well as energy storage devices that represent some of the examples of technology tool kits that are evolving and improving in performance. They are hence constituting the pieces that are falling into place in order to enable new functionalities and form factors, both necessary to create products as innovative as near-eye and on-eye computers.

The report includes insight into how different entities are addressing these challenges: developments such as foveated rendering and focus tunable displays, efforts in increasing FOV while keeping display resolution high in order to improve the immersiveness of the VR experience or the seamless integration of an AR layer of information. In addition, company and research activities in the space for smart glasses as well as company profiles of players actively involved in this space, concluding with market forecasts for both AR and VR headsets for the next decade.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Virtual and augmented reality: the beginning

1.2. Motion blur explained

1.3. The key elements of presence in VR

1.4. The rise of augmented reality

1.5. Pokémon Go: The first "killer app" for AR

1.6. Categories of AR and VR headsets

1.7. Applications for VR headsets: Social apps & VR cafes

1.8. Applications for AR headsets: Niche B2C & social AR emerging

1.9. Display requirements for AR & VR

1.10. Innovation in head mounted displays: Projecting virtual content in multiple focal planes

1.11. Innovation in head mounted displays: Foveated image rendering

1.12. Haptics in mainstream VR today

1.13. Market forecasts for AR & VR: Volumes

1.14. Market forecasts for AR & VR: Value



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Introduction: electronic functionality in eyewear

2.2. Nomenclature in the smart eyewear world: virtual (VR) and augmented (AR) reality

2.3. Nomenclature in the smart eyewear world: variations of AR and VR

2.4. Some examples of AR and VR headsets by category

2.5. Functional (Smart) contact lenses

2.6. Applications for smart eyewear- addressing the B2B and B2C markets

2.7. Applications of AR & VR

2.8. Applications for smart eyewear - design

2.9. Applications for smart eyewear - medical

2.10. Applications for smart eyewear - collaboration

2.11. Development work: areas of focus

2.12. Development work: displays and optics, user interfaces

2.13. Development work: focus tunable & foveated displays

2.14. Development work in functional contact lenses



3. AR & VR DEVICES

3.1. AR headsets

3.2. Microsoft Hololens

3.3. Meta 2

3.4. Kopin Solos

3.5. Kopin Golden-i

3.8D

3.6. Epson Moverio BT-300

3.7. Epson Moverio Pro BT-2000

3.8. Atheer Labs, AiR Glasses

3.9. ODG R8

3.10. ODG R9

3.11. ODG R7

3.12. DAQRI Smart Helmet

3.13. DAQRI Smart Glasses

3.14. Brother

3.15. Cinoptics

3.16. Penny C-Wear 30

3.17. Lumus DK50

3.18. Evena

3.19. Vuzix M100 and M300

3.20. IMMY NEO iC 60

3.21. Oakley Radar Pace

3.22. OrCam MyEye

3.23. Snapchat Spectacles

3.24. Google Glass

3.25. Picavi - A Google partner example

3.26. Magic Leap

3.27. Avegant

3.28. VR headsets

3.29. PC VR

3.30. Oculus Rift CV1

3.31. Sony Playstation VR

3.32. HTC Vive

3.33. Avegant Glyph

3.34. Windows 10 compatible VR headsets

3.35. Some Windows 10 compatible VR headset designs unveiled

3.36. Standalone VR

3.37. Royole X & Royole Moon: portable theatres by Royole

3.38. Alcatel Vision

3.39. Upcoming Standalone VR merging with AR: Intel Alloy - Sulon q

3.40. Mobile VR

3.41. Samsung Gear VR

3.42. Google Daydream View

3.43. Zeiss VR One Plus

3.44. Alcatel VR15

3.45. Non-electronic VR

3.46. Google Cardboard

3.47. Google Cardboard and other non-electronic headsets

3.48. Discussion: the first wave of VR products and the VR experience



4. DISPLAYS AND MICRODISPLAYS

4.1. Displays and Microdisplays for AR & VR

4.2. Head mounted displays for VR headsets

4.3. Microdisplays for VR?

4.4. Head mounted displays for AR headsets - microdisplays

4.5. Transmissive LCDs

4.6. Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) microdisplays

4.7. Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) microdisplays - operating principle

4.8. Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) microdisplays - generating color in a three-panel configuration

4.9. Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) microdisplays - generating color in a single-panel configuration

4.10. Digital Light Processing (DLP) - Digital Micromirror Device (DMD)

4.11. microOLED

4.12. Emerging options: microLEDs

4.13. Technology suppliers

4.14. Microdisplay technologies: comparative summary

4.15. Microdisplay technologies: investment & acquisitions

4.16. Microdisplay technologies: comparison discussion

4.17. Microdisplay technologies: incumbent vs emerging options

4.18. Microdisplays: the future of micro-OLED

4.19. Microdisplays: will micro-LED win in the longterm?



5. OPTICAL ENGINES

5.1. Optical engines in near eye computing - purpose

5.2. Optical engines for AR headsets: I want it all!

5.3. Pupil forming and non-pupil forming optical engines

5.4. Optical engines for AR & VR headsets

5.5. Magnifier architectures: Rift, Vive and Playstation VR

5.6. Immersion displays: Magnifier architectures

5.7. Immersion displays: Virtual retina display

5.8. See through displays: combiners

5.9. See through displays: waveguides & lightguides

5.10. See through displays: other approaches - IMMY - Olympus

5.11. See through displays: other approaches

5.12. Field of View for different headsets

5.13. Achieving high angular resolution

5.14. FOV vs. resolution

5.15. FOV vs. resolution in AR & VR

5.16. Innovation in AR and VR: the conflict of accommodation and vergence

5.17. Innovation in AR and VR: Resolving the Vergence-Accommodation Conflict in Head Mounted Displays

5.18. Monovision vs. focus-tunable displays

5.19. Deep Optics: dynamically focus-tunable displays

5.20. Innovation in AR and VR: Addressing the conflict of accommodation and Vergence - the concept of focus tunable displays

5.21. Innovation in AR and VR: addressing the conflict of accommodation and Vergence - the concept of foveated rendering

5.22. Innovation in AR and VR: eye tracking & foveated rendering SMI

5.23. Innovation in AR and VR: eye tracking & foveated rendering Nvidia

5.24. Innovation in AR and VR: eye tracking & foveated rendering Fove - QiVARI

5.25. Innovation in AR and VR: eye tracking & foveated rendering Tobii - The Eye Tribe



6. HAPTICS IN VR

6.1. Case Study: Haptics in VR

6.2. Stimulating the senses: Sight, sound, touch and beyond

6.3. Haptics in mainstream VR today

6.4. Categories for the technology today

6.5. Haptics in controllers: inertial and surface actuation

6.6. Example: Surface actuation on a controller

6.7. Motion simulators and vehicles: established platforms

6.8. New motion simulators are still used to show off VR

6.9. Examples: personal VR motion simulators and vehicles

6.10. Wearable haptic interfaces

6.11. Wearable haptic interfaces - rings

6.12. Commercial examples: GoTouchVR

6.13. Wearable haptic interfaces - gloves

6.14. Examples: Virtuix, NeuroDigital Technologies

6.15. Wearable haptic interfaces - shoes

6.16. Commercial examples: Nidec, CEREVO, and others

6.17. Wearable haptic interfaces - harnesses and apparel

6.18. Wearable haptic interfaces - exoskeletons

6.19. Commercial examples: Dexta Robotics

6.20. Kinaesthetic haptics

6.21. Kinaesthetic devices: types and process flow

6.22. Exoskeletons

6.23. Manipulandums

6.24. FundamentalVR - haptics for training surgeons in VR

6.25. Robotics: Hacking existing platforms to build kinaesthetic haptics

6.26. The case for contactless haptics in VR

6.27. Forecast: Haptics in VR & AR by haptic technology

6.28. Related topic: Power-assist exoskeletons and apparel

6.29. Power assist exoskeletons

6.30. The relationship between assistive devices and kinaesthetic haptics

6.31. Example: Ekso Bionics

6.32. Power assist suits - UPR

6.33. Power assist apparel - Superflex

6.34. Geographical and market trends



7. POWER

7.1. Initial observations on energy storage for smart eyewear

7.2. Size reduction strategies for energy storage devices

7.3. Existing shapes: thin film and coin cell batteries

7.4. Energy storage fit for purpose: Kopin- Hitachi Maxell

7.5. Energy storage design: effect of packaging



8. MARKET FORECASTS 2017-2027

8.1. Market forecasts for AR & VR: Volumes

8.2. Market forecasts for VR: VR will plateau 2022 onwards

8.3. What markets will follow the gaming market's growth? Social VR C& VR cafes

8.4. Market forecasts for AR: Growth from 2020 onwards

8.5. OLED microdisplays for VR: Facilitating the transition to VR-capable AR headsets

8.6. Market forecasts for AR & VR: Value

8.7. Pricing evolution in different AR & VR headsets

8.8. Market forecasts for AR & VR: Headset market value



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Atheer Labs

9.2. Avegant

9.3. Dispelix

9.4. FlexEl, LLC

9.5. HAP2U

9.6. Immersion Corporation

9.7. Imprint Energy, Inc

9.8. Jenax

9.9. Kopin Corporation

9.10. MicroOLED

9.11. mLED

9.12. Nidec Motor Corporation

9.13. Novasentis

9.14. Oculus

9.15. Optinvent

9.16. Ostendo Technologies

9.17. Osterhout Design Group

9.18. Ricoh

9.19. Royole Corporation

9.20. Seiko Epson Corporation

9.21. Sony Europe (SES)

9.22. Syndiant

9.23. Vuzix



