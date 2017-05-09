TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- The common shares of Patriot Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com

Patriot Gold is engaged in natural resource exploration and anticipates acquiring, exploring, and if warranted and feasible, developing natural resource properties. Patriot Gold is currently in the exploration stage and undertaking exploration programs in Arizona and Nevada.

L'inscription a la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Patriot Gold Corp. a ete approuvee.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Patriot Gold est engage dans l'exploration des ressources naturelles et anticipe l'acquisition, l'exploration et, si cela est justifie et realisable, le developpement de proprietes de ressources naturelles. Patriot Gold est actuellement en phase d'exploration et entreprend des programmes d'exploration en Arizona et au Nevada.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: Patriot Gold Corp. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PGOL ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities issued and 55 877 604 outstanding/ Titres emis et en circulation: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Securities reserved for 43 006 204 issuance/ Titres reserves pour emission: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Mining/Mines ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 70337F 10 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US70337F 10 3 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 1000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency/Monnaie de CDN$/ $CA negociation: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date de negociation: May 10, 2017/ le 10 mai 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Year end /Cloture de May 31/le 31 mai l'exercice financier: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: P & S Stock Transfer Inc. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

