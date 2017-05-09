

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $276.91 million, or $1.16 per share. This was up from $153.03 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 61.9% to $902.67 million. This was up from $557.65 million last year.



Microchip Technology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $276.91 Mln. vs. $153.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 81.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 65.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $902.67 Mln vs. $557.65 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 61.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.17 to $1.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $920.7 to $965.9 Mln



