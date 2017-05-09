

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) announced it has updated 2017 earnings guidance, which now reflects the impacts anticipated as a result of the merger. Core FFO per share is now projected to be in a range of $3.60 - $3.68 compared to previous guidance of $3.44 - $3.50. Same property NOI growth without termination fees (pro-rata) is now anticipated within a range of 3.2% - 4.0% compared to prior guidance range of 3.0% - 3.8%.



Core FFO for the first quarter was $114.3 million, or $0.90 per share, compared to $78.8 million, or $0.80 per share, for the same period in 2016. Same property Net Operating Income, net of termination fees, increased 3.7% as compared to the same period in the prior year for the newly combined portfolio.



