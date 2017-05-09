sprite-preloader
09.05.2017
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Technologies, Markets, and Companies Report 2017-2026 Featuring Agilent, Alfa Wassermann, Beckman Coulter, bioMerieux, Randox & Siemens - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring - Technologies, Markets, and Companies" to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report deals with therapeutic drug monitoring, a multi-disciplinary clinical specialty, aimed at improving patient care by monitoring drug levels in the blood to individually adjust the dose of drugs for improving outcome. TDM is viewed as a component of personalized medicine that interacts with several other disciplines including pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenetics. One chapter is devoted to monitoring of drugs of abuse (DoA). Various technologies used for well-known DoA are described.

A section on drug abuse describes methods of detection of performance-enhancing drugs. TDM market is analyzed from 2016 to 2026 according to technologies as well as geographical distribution. Global market for DoA testing was also analyzed from 2016 to 2026 and divided according to the area of application. Unmet needs and strategies for development of markets for TDM are discussed.

The report contains profiles of 27 companies involved in developing tests and equipment for drug monitoring along with their collaborations. The text is supplemented with 18 tables, 6 figures and 190 selected references from literature.


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Technologies for TDM

3. Drug Monitoring Instruments

4. Applications of TDM

5. Drugs Requiring Monitoring

6. Monitoring of Biological Therapies

7. Monitoring of Drug Abuse

8. Markets for TDM

9. Companies

10. References

Companies Mentioned

  • Agilent
  • Alfa Wassermann
  • Awareness Technology
  • Beckman Coulter
  • bioMerieux
  • Carolina BioLis
  • Nova Biomedical
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Randox
  • Siemens

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/99qmzh/therapeutic_drug


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire