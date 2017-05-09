LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PNOW), the developer of multiple and diverse business ventures, relevant to Central America and the Caribbean, announced today, that the Company has extended the Ex-Dividend Date to Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in support of those shareholders recently becoming aware of the preferred stock dividend.

"I believe in the idea of, 'no man left behind', and we will do all we can to embody that credo," stated Melvin Pereira, President and CEO of Pure Hospitality Solutions. "As it continues to take a little time for all shareholders to become aware and educated on the preferred stock dividend, we will make the appropriate accommodations by extending the Ex-Dividend Date by two weeks, to May 24th."

The original Ex-Dividend Date was set for May 10th. However, the date adjustment was deemed necessary due to the number of shareholder inquiries surrounding the preferred stock dividend. Further, a reassessment of how many additional shareholders needed to be made aware of the dividend program, also influenced the date adjustment. Management is keen on having as many of its shareholders participate in the Preferred Stock Dividend as possible. Management will also release Simplifying Preferred Shares Part 2 this week, to assist with shareholder understanding of this program and the positive impact it provides.

Mr. Pereira concluded, "As I stated in the past, we are keenly interested in making sure that all of our long-term, committed shareholders, are covered by the blanket of protection that this preferred stock dividend offers. We are firmly committed to this action."

To reaffirm, the 'Ex-Dividend Date,' which is the date whereby shareholders of record must hold a minimum of 1.2M shares of PNOW common stock in order to receive the preferred stock dividend, has been extended to Wednesday, May 24th, 2017. For any additional information, please contact the Company at (800) 889-9509 or via email at IR@PureNow.Solutions.

About Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc.

PURE, through its developed or acquired assents and subsidiaries, operates multiple business ventures throughout Central America and the Caribbean, promoting opportunities for tourism to the Region.

Meso Numismatics is the Company's emerging numismatic company. The Company has a global inventory of coins and bank notes, and specializes in pieces from Central America and parts of the Caribbean. The Company has rare and exquisite inventory available for sale at www.MesoCoins.com, as well as Lyn Knight Auctions and Stacks Bowers Auctions.

Oveedia offers proprietary technology, marketing solutions and branding services to hotel operators and condominium owners, primarily in Central America and the Latin countries, intent on building competitive operations in the areas of online marketing and hotel internet booking engine services; becoming the Central American-Caribbean online travel hub.

