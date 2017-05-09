

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWSA) released earnings for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $39 million, or $0.07 per share. This was higher than $25 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.98 billion. This was up from $1.89 billion last year.



News Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $39 Mln. vs. $25 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 75.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q3): $1.98 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.8%



