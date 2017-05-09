Global $30 Billion Point of Care Testing (Glucometers, BGE Analyzers, Pregnancy Tests, Infectious Diseases) Market Outlook 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Point of Care Testing Market, by Product (Glucometers, BGE Analyzers, Pregnancy Tests, Infectious Diseases, etc.), Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

It is predicted that by 2022 the global Point of Care Testing market will reach U$$ 30 Billion.

The Point-of-care tests have immense potential to improve global health and to eventually reduce public and national spending on health. These devices have now found applications in a large number of medical conditions. Due to its increased usage in the field of critical care settings to deliver decentralized, patient-centric health care to the patients, the projections for the global Point of Care Testing market is expected to witness a rapid growth.

The report Global Point of Care Testing Market, by Product (Glucometers, BGE Analyzers, Pregnancy Tests, Infectious Diseases, etc.), Outlook 2022 provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market scenario of the global market with a brief outlook of the IVD industry.

The global Point of Care Testing market has been segmented on the basis of type of product. The major types of Point of Care Testing present in the market include glucose monitoring kits, blood gas and electrolyte analysers, pregnancy & fertility testing kits, cardiac markers, infectious diseases testing kits, and coagulation monitoring kits amongst others.

According to the report, glucose monitoring kits is estimated to account for the largest share in 2016 due rising prevalence of diabetes & technological advancements in self-monitoring of blood glucose. Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2016, North America is estimated to account for the largest share.

The last section of the report discusses about the prominent players in global Point of Care Testing market. Market share analysis of these players is also provided in the report. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios. The recent development of every player has also been presented in the report. Overall, the report will prove to be a complete source of knowledge and analysis for clients and potential investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. In Vitro Diagnostic Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 What is In Vitro Diagnostics?

3.3 Market Size and Growth

4. Point Of Care Diagnostics: An Overview

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 High Prevalence of Infectious and Lifestyle Related Diseases

5.1.2 Rising Use of Home Based Point of Care Diagnostics

5.1.3 Government Initiatives

5.1.4 Technological Advancements

5.1.5 Rising FDA Approvals

5.1.6 Lack of Skilled Lab Personnel

5.1.7 Rising Awareness about POCT

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Product Recalls

5.2.2 Lack of Regulatory Standards

5.2.3 Data Management & Connectivity

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Physical Robotic Telepresence

5.3.2 Smart Virtual Assistant in Association with Mobile Devices

6. Point of Care Testing Market Outlook 2022

7. Point of Care Testing Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Glucose Monitoring Kits

7.1.2 Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

7.1.3 Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Kits

7.1.4 Cardiac Markers

7.1.5 Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

7.1.6 Others

8. Point of Care Testing Market, By Region

9. Industry Trends and Developments

9.1 Portable Ultrasound Providing Care on Site

9.2 Microfluidics Technology Crowding the POCT Industry

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.2 Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)

10.3 Siemens Healthineers

10.4 Danaher Corporation

10.5 Abbott Laboratories

10.6 Johnson & Johnson

10.7 OraSure Technologies, Inc.

10.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.9 Medtronic plc

10.10 Alere Inc

