TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- DREAM UNLIMITED CORP. (TSX: DRM)(TSX: DRM.PR.A) announced that, at its annual meeting held today, all of the nominees for election as directors of Dream Unlimited Corp. ("Dream"), referred to in its management information circular for the meeting, except Ned Goodman whose retirement was announced earlier today, were elected by acclamation. If a ballot vote had been taken, based solely upon proxies received by Dream, the voting results for the election of directors would have been as follows:

Votes % Votes Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michael J. Cooper 350,989,295 99.95 179,201 0.05 Joanne Ferstman 350,580,211 99.83 588,285 0.17 Richard N. Gateman 351,055,991 99.97 112,505 0.03 Jane Gavan 350,833,079 99.90 335,417 0.10 Duncan Jackman 343,593,139 97.84 7,575,357 2.16 Jennifer Lee Koss 351,033,609 99.96 134,887 0.04 Vincenza Sera 351,032,377 99.96 136,119 0.04 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dream is one of Canada's leading real estate companies with approximately $14.0 billion of assets under management in North America and Europe. The scope of the business includes residential land development, housing and condominium development, asset management for four TSX-listed trusts, investments in and management of Canadian renewable energy infrastructure and commercial property ownership. Dream has an established track record for being innovative and for its ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Dream Unlimited Corp.

Michael J. Cooper

Chief Responsible Officer

(416) 365-5145

mcooper@dream.ca



Dream Unlimited Corp.

Pauline Alimchandani

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-5992

palimchandani@dream.ca



