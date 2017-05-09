TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GRC) ("Grenville" or the "Company") today announced it has signed a royalty purchase agreement with ConnectAndSell, Inc. ("ConnectAndSell") to provide US$1,500,000 in growth capital.

ConnectAndSell, a Silicon Valley-based corporation established in 2007, has developed the world's most advanced on-demand sales-acceleration platform. ConnectAndSell's technology-enabled service overcomes the limitations of commonly used predictive and power dialers and increases the average number of live conversations per rep by a factor of 8-10X. The company achieves this through a combination of patented technology and minimal human agent touch. To date, ConnectAndSell has made more than 100 million dials and delivered over five million conversations to more than one thousand B2B customers, ranging from aggressive startups to the most established enterprises.

"With over 100 million fully navigated dials executed for its customers, ConnectAndSell has clearly demonstrated the value of its sales acceleration platform, earning recognition by Forbes Magazine as one of the 10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2016," said Grenville CEO Steve Parry. "We are investing with this management team of highly regarded Silicon Valley veterans including Chris Beall, Shawn McLaren and Jonti McLaren because they have demonstrated their commitment to the enterprise by growing the business with their own capital. Our non-dilutive royalty product, an alternative to traditional venture capital, is a very good fit with their continuing objective to retain strong ownership while accelerating growth."

About ConnectAndSell, Inc.

About Grenville

Based in Toronto, Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp. is a publicly-traded royalty company that makes investments in established businesses with revenues of up to $50 million dollars. Grenville generates revenues from royalty payments and buyouts from contracts. The non-dilutive royalty financing structure offered by Grenville competes directly with traditional equity to meet the long-term financing needs of companies on more attractive commercial terms.

