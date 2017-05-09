IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy Fund and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy Fund ("Catalyst" or the "Fund") (NASDAQ: HFXAX, HFXCX, HFXIX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between November 1, 2014 and April 28, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Class A, Class C, or Class I shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the June 27, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Catalyst violated federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading public statements and/or failing to disclose material information. The Fund stated in its Prospectuses, that its objective is "capital appreciation and capital preservation in all market conditions, with low volatility and low correlation to the US equity market." It was eventually revealed that Catalyst made a directional bet that the general equity market would not rise significantly in value in the form of massive option contracts that effectively "shorted" the S&P 500. As these undisclosed risks materialized, the Fund's investors lost hundreds of millions of dollars. Between February 2, 2017 and March 15, 2017, the Net Asset Value ("NAV") of Catalyst's Class A shares, Class C shares and Class I shares declined approximately 21%.

