JERICHO, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Ecosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECEZ) ("Ecosciences" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the kickoff of its marketing campaign for EcoNow retail products as an exhibitor at the National Hardware Show (www.nationalhardwareshow.com).

The National Hardware Show is a 3-day event from May 9 to 11, 2017 at Las Vegas' Convention Center where exhibitors showcase building products, hardware, tools paint and paint accessories, outdoor living products, plumbing and electrical products and more.

Mr. Cohen, Ecosciences' COO, commented, "Attending the National Hardware Show will provide us with a unique opportunity to showcase our new and exciting products, network with buyers and build relationships with marketing representatives. We expect this kickoff of EcoNow over the next three days will be the catalyst to long-term sustainable sales growth. We can be found at Booth 1821."

About Ecosciences, Inc.

Ecosciences, Inc. focuses on building, acquiring and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. From waste water remediation to healthcare and more, Ecosciences, Inc. is committed to building a better living environment for all people. The Company currently has one wholly-owned subsidiary, Eco-logical Concepts, Inc., which operates the Company's core business of producing and selling bio-remediation products under the brand EcoNow (www.econowsolutions.com).

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.ecosciences.company, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws relating to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to, or representing management's beliefs about, our future transactions, strategies, operations, events and financial results. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should" and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described in any of our other filings with the SEC. Certain other factors which may impact our business, financial condition or results of operations or which may cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements are discussed or included in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and are available on our website at www.ecosciences.company under "Investor Info." You are urged to carefully consider all such factors. We do not undertake or plan to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in plans, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this news release, even if such results, changes or circumstances make it clear that any forward-looking information will not be realized. If we make any future public statements or disclosures which modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, such statements or disclosures will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this news release.

Disclaimer: This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

