India $30-40 Billion Green Building Market Opportunity Outlook 2020 - Research and Markets

India's green building market is projected to be in the range of US$ 30 Billion to US$ 40 Billion

Green buildings are being considered as the modern day architectural marvels because of their potential to protect environment and transforming real estate market substantially. India's National Housing Bank (NHB) - India's state-owned housing financial institution has projected that India's real estate sector is expected to surpass US$ 150 Billion industry by 2020, building on initiatives such as smart city mission. Green buildings being a special segment of the real estate industry as whole and ongoing trends of promotion of sustainable development, a substantial party of the real estate market is going to be in green building sector. As per the industry estimates, for the new buildings, Almost three fourth of the buildings to be constructed in India by 2030 are yet to be built. As the awareness about green buildings is on the rise along with favorable policies, a major portion of these buildings will be green buildings.

The new high-rise residential, communities and mixed-use development are expected to be the top three sectors for green building growth in India in the coming years. Environment friendliness and reduced operating costs are already among the parameters real estate customers consider serious before investing. The promotion of green buildings - the aspect it largely lacked till three-four years ago, is going to have immense impact on the future green building market.

Growth in green building market in India is also likely to bring about enormous economic growth by creation of a new industrial sector. The notion of green building being a completely new in India, there are very few number of existing professionals in the sector. But as the market grows, there will be demand for architects, technicians, energy experts, environmentalists, consultants etc. having adequate knowledge of the sector. Some of the green building rating agency providers like IGBC or GRIHA has already started building professionals dedicated for green buildings. In next one decade or even less, the trend will enhance remarkably. As the worth of green buildings is being perceived by more sections of the society with the passage of time, the ultimate objective of sustainability i.e. economic development maintaining the environment looks easy to achieve.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Green Building



2. India Green Building Market Overview



3. Why India Needs Green Building

3.1 Environmental Benefits of Green Buildings

3.2 Economic Benefits of Green Buildings

3.3 Social Benefits of Green Buildings



4. India Green Building Market By Sector



5. India Green Building Construction Materials Market

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Size



6. India of Green Building Rating Systems

6.1 India Green Building Council (IGBC)

6.2 Green Rating For Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA)

6.3 BEE Star Rating For Commercial Building



7. India of Green Buildings Regulatory Bodies

7.1 GRIHA Council

7.2 India Green Building Council (IGBC)

7.3 Bureau Of Energy Efficiency (BEE)

7.4 Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)

7.5 The Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation

7.6 Ministry of Environment and Forest

7.7 State governments

7.8 Local Governments

7.9 Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI)



8. Indian Government Policy on Green Building

8.1 Energy Conservation Building Code

8.2 Energy Efficient Solar/ Green Buildings

8.3 Mandatory GRIHA Rating for Government Buildings

8.4 Smart Cites

8.5 Integrated Energy Policy

8.6 Local Government Environmental Norms for Buildings



9. India Green Building Market Favorable Parameters

9.1 Rapid Urbanization & Economic Growth

9.2 Largely Untapped Market

9.3 Favorable Policies

9.4 Growing Environmental Concerns & Promotion of Sustainability

9.5 High Return-on-Investment & Shorter Payback Period



10. India Green Building Sector Challenges

10.1 Improper Government Policies

10.2 Higher Cost than Conventional Buildings

10.3 Lack of Awareness & Proper Understanding

10.4 Lack of Skilled Manpower & Technology



11. India Green Building Market Future Outlook



