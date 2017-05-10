Global Coconut Cream Market 2017-2021: Popularity of Asian Food as the Fastest Growing Food Segment is Driving Demand and Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Coconut Cream Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global coconut cream market to grow at a CAGR of 15.32% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coconut cream market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing popularity of Asian cuisine. The popularity of Asian cuisine is increasing around the globe and coconut cream is an important ingredient used in this cuisine. It is the fastest-growing food segment in the world. An increase in population and economic development are the two factors responsible for the growth in the demand for Asian food.



According to the report, one driver in market is new recipes based on coconut cream. The emergence of new recipes that require coconut cream as an ingredient is a growth driver for the global coconut cream market. The increasing demand for coconut-based desserts is influencing vendors to come up with new desserts based on coconut. The emergence and popularity of such new recipes will likely help propel the demand for coconut cream during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one challenges in market is inadequate supply of coconuts. The decreasing availability of coconut to produce coconut cream is one of the main challenges faced by the global coconut cream market.



Key vendors



Celebes Coconut Corporation

Goya Foods

McCormick

Nutiva

Healthy Traditions

Other prominent vendors



AB World Foods

Cocofina

Edward & Sons

iTi Tropicals

Thai Agri Foods

TIANA Fairtrade Organics

TROPICAL SUN

Windmill Organics

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dg926v/global_coconut

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716