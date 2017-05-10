TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) has acquired 2,380,952 units of Fura Gems Inc. ("Fura")(TSX VENTURE: FUR) in a non-brokered private placement financing of Fura at a price of $0.21 per Unit for a total purchase price of $500,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant").

Prior to the acquisition of the aforesaid securities, Aberdeen beneficially owned 6,800,000 Fura common shares and 2,400,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.17 expiring on June 23, 2017. As a result of this transaction, Aberdeen's ownership has increased to 9,180,952 common shares and 3,590,476 warrants which represents 17.8% of Fura on an issued and outstanding basis or 23.2% on a partially fully diluted basis.

Aberdeen completed this private placement for investment purposes and may buy or sell Fura securities in the future.

Fura's head office is at 65 Queen Street West, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2M5.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the mining and metals sector.

For additional information, including to obtain a copy of Aberdeen's related early warning report, please visit our website at www.aberdeeninternational.ca

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, Aberdeen's possible future trading and intentions, valuations of investments, proposed transactions and investments, investment philosophy and liabilities and commitments. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: financing not being available at desired prices; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other general risks of the mining and investment industries. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Aberdeen International Inc.

Stan Bharti

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

stan@forbesmanhattan.com

+1 416-861-2267

www.aberdeeninternational.ca



