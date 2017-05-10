CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) today announces the director election results from its 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2017. According to the proxies received and ballots cast at the meeting, the following five nominees were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- # Votes % Votes Nominee # Votes For % Votes For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Donald D. Copeland 42,433,993 95.58% 1,963,620 4.42% Lorne A. Gartner 41,853,013 94.27% 2,544,600 5.73% Alex R.N. MacAusland 44,336,433 99.86% 61,180 0.14% Ronald P. Mathison 42,423,625 95.55% 1,973,988 4.45% John R. Rooney 42,412,569 95.53% 1,985,044 4.47% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Western is an oilfield service company which provides contract drilling services in Canada through its division Horizon Drilling and in the United States through its wholly-owned subsidiary Stoneham Drilling Corporation. In Canada, Western also provides well servicing through its division Eagle Well Servicing and provides oilfield rental services through its division Aero Rental Services.

Contacts:

Western Energy Services Corp.

Alex R.N. MacAusland

President and CEO

403.984.5916

403.984.5917 (FAX)



Jeffrey K. Bowers

Senior VP Finance and CFO

403.984.5916

403.984.5917 (FAX)

www.wesc.ca



