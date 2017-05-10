

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $494.07 million, or $9.88 per share. This was higher than $460.98 million, or $9.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $8.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $2.42 billion. This was up from $2.15 billion last year.



The Priceline Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $494.07 Mln. vs. $460.98 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.2% -EPS (Q1): $9.88 vs. $9.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.4% -Analysts Estimate: $8.89 -Revenue (Q1): $2.42 Bln vs. $2.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $13.30 - $14.00



