

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $12.65 million, or $0.57 per share. This was lower than $13.64 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $29.27 million. This was down from $29.65 million last year.



Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $12.65 Mln. vs. $13.64 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -Revenue (Q1): $29.27 Mln vs. $29.65 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.3%



