

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors' Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant will reportedly lay off 600 workers as the plant shuts down for a month starting this week.



The plant is preparing for the launch of the new Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse crossovers.



The plant will close after second shift on Friday to phase out production of the GMC Acadia. The third shift will be eliminated after the plant resumes on June 12.



Around 500 employees could be brought back in the first quarter of 2018, the company said, when production for the Enclave and Traverse is expected to be in full swing.



