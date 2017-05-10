

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release April figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.1 percent on year after gaining 0.9 percent in March. Producer prices are tipped to climb an annual 6.7 percent after jumping 7.6 percent in the previous month.



New Zealand will provide April numbers for credit card spending. In March, retail card spending was down 0.3 percent on month and overall card spending gained 0.5 percent.



Japan will see preliminary March figures for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to show a score of 105.5, up from 104.8, while the coincident is expected to slip to 114.7 from 115.3.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand are closed on Wednesday. Malaysia and Singapore are shuttered in observance of Vesak Day, while Thailand is off for Wisakha Bucha Day. All three will re-open on Thursday.



