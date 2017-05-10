Research and Markets - Global Smart Electric Meter Market 2017-2021 With Itron, Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric & Sensus Dominating

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Electric Meter Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The analysts forecast the global smart electric meter market to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart electric meter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations of smart electric meter market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising patent filings. The smart electricity meter market is witnessing increased expenditure by vendors on their R&D activities, leading to product innovations and safety. In addition, the vendors in the market are working to reduce the cost of upgrades as well as maintenance. Changing technology, growing demand, and changes in consumer preferences are forcing vendors to deliver the meters with high efficiency to survive the commoditization in the market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is loopholes in traditional analog electric meters. The traditional analog meter readings have errors and require more than one reading to track the energy used. The analyst estimates the error rate of these traditional meters to be around 3%, which can be avoided by installing smart electric meters. As smart meters do not require manual calculations, this reduces human intervention and chances of errors.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of the product. The installation cost of smart electric meters is comparatively higher than that of traditional meters. The return on investment for these meters is realized within a span of five to eight years.
Market trends
- Rising patent filings
- Growing demand for wireless smart meters
- Introduction of usage-based tariff plans
- HAN connectivity for remote access
Key vendors
- Itron
- Landis+Gyr
- Schneider Electric
- Sensus
Other prominent vendors
- Advanced Electronics Company
- EKM Metering
- Elster Group (owned by Honeywell)
- Holley Metering
- Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments
- Kamstrup
- LINYANG Energy
- Murata Power Solutions
- Simpson Electric
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7wfs89/global_smart
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716