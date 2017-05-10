VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- DXI Energy Inc. (TSX: DXI)(OTCQB: DXIEF) ("DXI" or the "Company"), an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company operating in Colorado's Piceance Basin and the Peace River Arch region in British Columbia, today announced its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2017.

Q1 2017 Key Financial and Operating Highlights are:

1. Increased operating netback by 150% for oil operations to $30.14/bbl for the three months ended March 31, 2017 from $12.07/bbl for the three months ended March 31, 2016; 2. Reduced financing expenses by 43% to $284,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 from $501,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016, and 3. Reduced G&A expenses by 8% to $408,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 from $442,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016. CORPORATE SUMMARY - THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OPERATIONS Three months ended March 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Production ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oil and natural gas liquids (bbls/d) 91 395 -77% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Natural gas (mcf/d) 1,566 2,069 -24% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Combined (BOE/d) 352 740 -52% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realized sales prices ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oil and natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 58.33 34.77 68% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Natural gas ($/mcf) 3.19 2.19 46% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating expenses ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oil operations ($/bbl) 19.10 15.88 20% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Natural gas operations ($/mcf) 3.25 3.11 5% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating netback ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oil operations ($/bbl) (1) 30.14 12.07 150% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Natural gas operations ($/BOE) (2) -1.50 -7.14 -79% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative expenses ($/BOE) 12.86 6.56 96% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: (1) Increase was due to a 68% increase in oil prices. This was partially offset by the reduction in oil production at Woodrush. (2) Reduction in natural gas operations loss from Q1 2016 to Q1 2017 of 79% due to 46% increase in realized natural gas prices. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FINANCIAL (CA$ thousands, except per share) Three months ended March 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 929 1,663 -44% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Royalties 102 296 -66% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow(1) -345 -323 7% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow per share (basic) -0.01 -0.01 0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow per share (diluted) -0.01 -0.01 0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss 1,550 1,599 -3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic loss ($/common share) 0.03 0.04 -21% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted loss ($/common share) 0.03 0.04 -21% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures, net of dispositions 31 251 -88% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average common shares outstanding (thousands) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic 44,808 36,510 23% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted 44,808 36,510 23% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Debt, net of working capital 11,349 10,705 6% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note 1: "Cash flow" is a non-IFRS measure calculated by adding back settlement of decommissioning liabilities and change in operating working capital to cash flows from (used in) operating activities. See "Non-IFRS Measure" below for details. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - NON-IFRS MEASURE ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended March 31, (CA$ thousands) 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) operating activities (159) 270 Change in operating working capital (186) (593) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow (345) (323) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About DXI ENERGY INC.

DXI Energy Inc. is an upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating projects in Colorado's Piceance Basin (25,684 net acres) and the Peace River Arch region in British Columbia (14,444 net acres). DXI Energy Inc. maintains offices in Calgary and Vancouver, Canada. The company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DXI) and the OTCQB (DXIEF).

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains statements about oil and gas production and operating activities that may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation as they involve the implied assessment that the resources described can be profitably produced in the future, based on certain estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by DXI Energy and described in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse general economic conditions, operating hazards, drilling risks, inherent uncertainties in interpreting engineering and geologic data, competition, reduced availability of drilling and other well services, fluctuations in oil and gas prices and prices for drilling and other well services, government regulation and foreign political risks, fluctuations in the exchange rate between Canadian and US dollars and other currencies, as well as other risks commonly associated with the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect DXI Energy Inc.'s operations or financial results, are included in DXI Energy Inc.'s reports on file with Canadian and United States securities regulatory authorities. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change unless otherwise required under securities law.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Follow DXI Energy's latest developments on: Facebook http://facebook.com/dxienergy and Twitter @dxienergy.

Contacts:

DXI Energy Inc.

Robert L. Hodgkinson

Chairman & CEO

604-638-5055

investor@dxienergy.com



DXI Energy Inc.

Craig Allison

Investor Relations- New York

914-882-0960

callison@dxienergy.com



