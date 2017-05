EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Bri-Chem Corp. ("Bri-Chem" or "Company") (TSX: BRY), a leading North American wholesale distributor and manufacturer of oil and gas drilling fluids will hold its 2017 first quarter conference call to discuss Bri-Chem's results, outlook and related matters at 1:00 pm (EDT), Friday May 12, 2017. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: Friday May 12, 2017 Time: 11:00 am MDT (1:00 pm EDT) Conference Call-In Details: 1-800-273-9672 (for participants in North America)

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 27 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at www.sedar.com or at Bri-Chem's website at www.brichem.com.

To receive Bri-Chem news updates send your email to ir@brichem.com.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Bri-Chem Corp.

Jason Theiss

CFO

(780) 962-9490 x237

jtheiss@brichem.com