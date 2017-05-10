Global Electricity Metering Market Dataset 2016-2026: 48,000 Data Points for 125 Individual Countries that Comprise More than 98% of the Global Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electricity Metering Market Dataset" report to their offering.

The global electricity metering market currently represents $13.7 billion in annual investment, split between legacy metering, one-way communicating AMR meters, two-way communicating AMI meters, and commercial and industrial meters.

Driven by growth in the AMI segment, annual investment in electricity metering will grow to $28.5 billion by 2026. This dataset of over 48,000 data points covers 125 individual countries that comprise more than 98% of the global market. It projects the evolution of this market country-by-country with concrete quantitative data.



This dataset was compiled from primary sources. Primary sources from each of the 125 countries were compiled in order to build a bottom-up analysis of the global market. This ensures that the data is not a top-down estimate, compiled on a regional or global basis, but rather a country-by-country and segment-by-segment analysis that provides a detailed and exhaustive picture of the global market.



Data Split by Segment:



- The data is broken down into three primary segments, including 18 total lines of data for each country:

- Residential AMI meters, further split between RF, PLC, and cellular communications;

- Residential legacy meters;

- Commercial and industrial meters;

- For select countries, data on AMR meters is also provided.



The dataset is compiled in Excel, allowing for easy data manipulation and customization by clients. An executive summary 52-slide PowerPoint presentation is also included as part of the research package.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/75pbmz/global

