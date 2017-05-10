CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Forent Energy Ltd. ("Forent" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: FEN) announces that Grant Thornton Limited has been appointed as receiver over the Company's current and future assets, with the exception of certain properties located in the Province of Saskatchewan. Information provided by the receiver is available at www.grantthornton.ca/forentenergy.

Forent also reports that the directors of the Company have resigned and all employees have been terminated.

The Alberta Securities Commission has issued a cease trade order relative to the trading of the Company's shares.

