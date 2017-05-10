

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) reported earnings for first quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $12.00 million, or $0.31 per share. This was lower than $14.82 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $153.21 million. This was down from $164.27 million last year.



Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $12.00 Mln. vs. $14.82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $153.21 Mln vs. $164.27 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX