Global Vacuum Ejectors (Single Stage Vacuum Ejectors and Multi-Stage Vacuum Ejectors) Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Vacuum Ejectors Market By Type (Single Stage Vacuum Ejectors and Multi-Stage Vacuum Ejectors), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Process Industry, Refining and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

Global vacuum ejectors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%, during 2016-2021, on the back of increasing semiconductor applications in consumer electronics industry, expansion in oil and refining and petrochemical sector and emerging applications of vacuum ejectors in pharmaceutical industry.

A vacuum ejector is a mechanical device used to pump gases and vapors from a system to create vacuum. It works on venture-principle by converting pressure energy in a fluid/jet stream into velocity energy. Growing semiconductor industry coupled with increasing adoption of vacuum ejectors in refining and process industries, especially chemicals, is fueling growth in global vacuum ejectors market.



Consumer electronics is the largest end user industry for vacuum ejectors globally, where it is utilized in semiconductor applications, especially for clamping, alignment, surface mounting and lifting. In addition, vacuum ejectors find application in industrial and process industry, refining and food and packaging industry, etc. Single stage vacuum ejectors are the most widely used type across the globe owing their large scale application in oil & gas, packaging, chemical and petrochemicals industries.



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for vacuum ejectors, globally, followed by North America and Europe. SMC Corporation, Gardener Denver Inc., J. Schmalz GmbH, GEA Group, Mazda Limited are few of the largest players operating in the global vacuum ejectors market. Osaka Vacuum, Ltd., AB Progetti, Jet Vacuum Systems Pvt. Ltd., Körting Hannover AG, etc., are few other players that offer vacuum ejectors.



Global Vacuum Ejectors Market report elaborates following aspects related to vacuum ejectors market globally:



Global Vacuum Ejectors Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Single Stage Vacuum Ejectors and Multi-Stage Vacuum Ejectors), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Process Industry, Refining and Others)

Regional Analysis ( Asia-Pacific , North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East & Africa )

, , , , and & ) Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Development



Separation of Radioactive Waste from Water Bodies

Efficient & Faster Degradation of Organic Compounds in Waste Water

Burgeoning demand for Hybrid/combination Systems

Vacuum Ejectors for Flare Gas Recovery

Advanced Power Generation Applications

Ejectors in Refrigeration Technology

Online Ejector Sizing & Screening Software

Increased use in Chemical Process Industries

Competitive Landscape



AB Progetti

Anver Corporation

Croll Reynolds Company, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Festo AG & Co. KG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Gardener Denver Inc.

Graham Corporation

J. Schmalz GmbH

Jet Vacuum Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Körting Hannover AG

Mazda Limited

Nitech Engineered Vacuum Systems

Osaka Vacuum, Ltd.

Piab AB

SCAM S.p.A.

SMC Corporation

Schutte&Koerting

Transvac Systems Ltd.

VMECA Co., Ltd.

