CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibsons" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI) announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders that was held on May 9, 2017.

Voting Results ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of Nominee Votes For (%) For Votes Withheld (%) Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James M. Estey 92,724,045 99.39% 572,630 0.61% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Douglas P. Bloom 92,943,960 99.62% 352,715 0.38% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James J. Cleary 92,221,310 98.85% 1,075,365 1.15% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marshall L. McRae 91,924,540 98.53% 1,372,135 1.47% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mary Ellen Peters 92,514,346 99.16% 782,329 0.84% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clayton H. Woitas 92,903,377 99.58% 393,298 0.42% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A. Stewart Hanlon 92,316,365 98.95% 980,310 1.05% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Gibson Energy Inc.

Gibsons is a Canadian-based midstream energy company with operations in most of the key hydrocarbon-rich basins in North America. For over 60 years, Gibsons has delivered integrated midstream solutions to customers in the oil and gas industry. With headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's North American operations include the storage, blending, processing, transportation, marketing and distribution of crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products. The Company also provides oilfield waste and water management services.

Contacts:

Gibson Energy Inc.

Tammi Price

Vice President Finance & Corporate Affairs

(403) 206-4212

tprice@gibsons.com



