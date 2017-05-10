VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Pilot Gold Inc. (TSX: PLG) ("Pilot Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2017 (the "Meeting"). A total of 82,806,558 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 55.2% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:

Dr. Mark O'Dea 88.1% Mr. Cal Everett 99.3% Mr. Donald McInnes 88.0% Mr. Robert Pease 99.6% Mr. Sean Tetzlaff 88.3%

Shareholders also voted in favour of changing the company name to Liberty Gold Corp. and expects to trade under the new symbol "LGD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange commencing on or after May 12, 2017. The name change, which is expected to take legal effect May 9, 2017, reflects the Company's renewed focus in the western United States for district scale, Carlin style gold systems. The Company currently controls three such projects, each of which has been drill confirmed: Goldstrike (Utah), Black Pine (Idaho) and Kinsley (Nevada).

Shareholders also voted in favour of approving and ratifying the Company's Amended and Restated Advance Notice Policy, and approved amendments to, and respective unallocated entitlements under:

-- the Stock Option Plan -- the Restricted Share Unit Plan; and -- the Deferred Share Unit Plan

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company, was also approved by the shareholders.

Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PILOT GOLD

Pilot Gold is led by a proven technical and capital markets team that continues to discover and define high-quality assets. Our core projects are Goldstrike in Utah, Black Pine in Idaho and Kinsley Mountain in Nevada. The Company also holds important interests in two Turkish assets, Halilaga and TV Tower, and has a pipeline of Western US projects characterized by large land positions and district-wide potential that can meet our growth needs for years to come. The management group at Pilot Group is responsible for defining two deposits that are now operating heap leach mines, including Long Canyon in Nevada and Karma in Burkina Faso.

Except for statements of historical fact relating to Pilot Gold Inc., certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "considers", "intends", "targets", or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could". The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Pilot Gold Inc.'s public filings, which may be accessed at www.sedar.com. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events, results or otherwise.

