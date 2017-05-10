Global $17.87 Billion Telemedicine Market Outlook 2016-2022: Increasing Acceptance Of 4G And 5G Spectrum & Increasing Number Of Collaborations And Partnerships - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global telemedicine market accounted for revenue of $17,878.7 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2016 - 2022.

Among the various services, the tele-monitoring segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 21.8%. The global telemedicine market is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing number of smart phone users, increasing medical requirements in remote area, and growing geriatric population.

Telemedicine is a telecommunication technology for providing remote healthcare services through real-time two-way communication between the healthcare provider and patient, by using electronic audio and visual means. Telemedicine is categorised as store-and-forward, remote monitoring and interactive services.

Tele-home monitoring is a tool, which helps in the observation of chronic conditions of a patient from home. The home-use medical devices in telemedicine service, such as pulse oximeters, peak flow meters, blood glucose meters and weight scale, are mainly deployed to monitor diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.



In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, increasing healthcare cost, increasing government funding and grants for telemedicine, growing need for remote patient monitoring services, and consistent need for improved healthcare quality services are also driving the growth of the global telemedicine market.



The restraints associated with the growth of the global telemedicine market include high technology cost and lack of trained professionals; and inadequate healthcare infrastructure in developing economies. The increasing number of collaboration and partnerships is the key trend observed in the global telemedicine market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Scope And Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Trends In The Market

3.2.1 Increasing Number Of Collaborations And Partnerships

3.3 Opportunities In The Market

3.3.1 Increasing Acceptance Of 4G And 5G Spectrum

3.3.2 Growing Acceptance Of Telemedicine In Emerging Economies

3.4 Factors Driving Growth Of The Market And Its Impact On Market Forecast

3.4.1 Growing Geriatric Population

3.4.2 Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic And Lifestyle Associated Diseases

3.4.3 Increasing Healthcare Cost

3.4.4 Increasing Government Funding And Grants For Telemedicine

3.4.5 Growing Need For Remote Patient Monitoring Services

3.4.6 Increasing Medical Tourism

3.4.7 Technological Innovation And Advancement

3.4.8 Increasing Number Of Smartphone User

3.4.9 Consistent Need For Improved Healthcare Quality Services

3.4.10 Increasing Medical Requirement In Remote Location

3.4.11 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast

3.5 Factors Hindering Growth Of The Market And Its Impact On Market Forecast

3.5.1 High Technology Cost And Lack Of Trained Professionals

3.5.2 Inadequate Healthcare Infrastructure In Developing Economies

3.5.3 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast



4. Global Telemedicine Market Size And Forecast (2012 - 2022)

4.1 Global Telemedicine Market, By Specialty

4.2 Global Telemedicine Market, By Service

4.3 Global Telemedicine Market, By End User

4.4 Global Telemedicine Market, By Region



5. Global Telemedicine Market, By End User

5.1 Tele-Home Market

5.2 Tele-Hospital And Clinic Market



6. Global Telemedicine Market, By Specialty

6.1 Dermatology Telemedicine Market

6.2 Gynecology Telemedicine Market

6.3 Neurology Telemedicine Market

6.4 Orthopedic Telemedicine Market

6.5 Cardiology Telemedicine Market



7. Global Telemedicine Market, By Service

7.1 Tele-Monitoring Market

7.2 Tele-Consulting Market

7.3 Tele-Education Market

7.4 Tele-Training Market



8. Global Telemedicine Market, By Geography



9. Competitive Positioning Analysis



10. Company Profiles And Strategic Developments



Lifewatch Ag

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

Intouch Technologies Inc.

Amd Global Telemedicine, Inc.

Obs Medical Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Biotelemetry, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Polycom, Inc.

General Electric Company

Globalmed

