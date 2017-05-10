Priority Pass Partners With Airport Retail Enterprises to Offer its Members New Dining Options at Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport

LONDON and SYDNEY, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Priority Pass', the world's original and largest independent lounge membership program, today announces that it has added seven new restaurants to its membership program at Sydney Kingsford Smith International airport.

Through a new partnership with airport dining experts Airport Retail Enterprises (ARE), Priority Pass now provides additional choice for its Members at seven restaurants and bars throughout the airport's three terminals. The new food and drink options include the newly opened stylish Peroni Bar and Mach2, sister restaurant to the Sydney dining institution, "Machiavelli", serving fresh Italian dishes and seafood.

Justin Banon, Director of Airport Experience, Collinson Group, owners of Priority Pass said: "Travelers are less willing to pay a premium to upgrade their plane seats, preferring to enhance their travel experience with benefits such as lounge access and dining experiences at the airport. Providing our Members with access to quality restaurants and bars supports our focus on making the whole airport experience more relaxing and enjoyable for discerning travelers."

Peter Butts, Chairman, Airport Retail Enterprises, commented: "ARE has been at the forefront of bringing fine dining to Australian airports for over 40 years and we pride ourselves on working with Australia's premier chefs. ARE offer a range of cuisines and quality at Australian airports that is unmatched. We're very pleased to partner with Priority Pass and provide their Members with a range of dining experiences within Sydney Kingsford Smith International airport."

Priority Pass Members are now able to use their membership to enjoy meals and drinks at the following restaurants and bars at Sydney Kingsford Smith International:

Mach2 , located in Terminal 1, bringing the skill and signature dishes of Sydney's 'Machiavelli' Restaurant to the airport

Peroni Bar, located in Terminal 1, serving up traditional aperitifs in a unique concept bar with a contemporary décor

Benny Burger, located in Terminal 1, offering gourmet burgers designed by Australian master chef Shannon Bennett

MoVida, located in Terminal 2, offering Spanish cuisine and tapas from award winning chef Frank Camora

Bistro 2020 & Bar, located in Terminal 2, serving quality Australian beers and wines, as well as a delicious hot food menu

Bar Roma, located in Terminal 3, offering a variety of pizzas and pasta, and a selection of local and imported beers and wines

, located in Terminal 3, offering a variety of pizzas and pasta, and a selection of local and imported beers and wines Wok on Air, located in Terminal 3, providing customers with fresh and healthy Asian classics, all prepared to order in less than five minutes.

Priority Pass Members can use their membership card to receive an AUD$36 credit off the final bill at each outlet, for themselves and their guests. Each AUD$36 credit will represent a single lounge visit within their existing lounge visit allocation.

For example, if a Priority Pass Member takes 1 Guest to Mach2, they will receive AUD$72 credit off their bill, which will show on their account as 1 Member + 1 Guest visit. The AUD$36 offer is valid for any type of meal and/or drink and there is no minimum spend.

