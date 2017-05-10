

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $19.49 million, or $0.05 per share. This was lower than $75.51 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Prospect Capital Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $19.49 Mln. vs. $75.51 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -74.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -76.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX