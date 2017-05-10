

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $114.3 million, or $0.90 per share. This was higher than $78.8 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $114.3 Mln. vs. $78.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 45.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.90 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.68



