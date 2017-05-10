

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday ended the five-day slide in which it had surrendered almost 80 points or 2.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,080-point plateau and the market may extend its gains on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with any upside limited by concern over the outlook for interest rates and a drop in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished barely higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index added 1.91 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 3,080.53 after trading between 3,056.56 and 3,084.21. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 12.05 points or 0.66 percent to end at 1,847.64.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.61 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.30 percent, Bank of China was unchanged, Vanke climbed 0.81 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.63 percent, PetroChina added 0.13 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) eased 0.17 percent and Zijin Mining fell 0.61 percent.



The lead from Wall Street provides little guidance as stocks were mixed and largely unchanged on Tuesday, although the NASDAQ managed a new record closing high.



The NASDAQ rose 17.93 points or 0.3 percent to 6,120.59, while the Dow dipped 36.50 points or 0.2 percent to 20,975.78 and the S&P 500 fell 2.46 points or 0.1 percent to 2,396.92.



Early buying interest was generated by upbeat earnings news, with Marriott (MAR) and Office Depot (ODP) moving higher after reporting better than expected quarterly earnings.



Traders also tracked comments from Federal Reserve officials, with Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren suggesting the central bank could be forced to raise interest rates at a faster pace if unemployment drops below 4 percent.



Energy stocks saw considerable weakness, however, with a drop by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector. Crude for June delivery slid $0.55 to $45.88 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will release April figures for consumer and producer prices. Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.1 percent on year after gaining 0.9 percent in March. Producer prices are tipped to climb an annual 6.7 percent after jumping 7.6 percent in the previous month.



