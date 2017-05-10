Technavio analysts forecast the global military camouflage uniform marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global military camouflage marketfor 2017-2021. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market, which is segmented based on product type (combat and operational), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The growing rigidity of positioning massive numbers of troops across the border to safeguard one's country is what is driving the demand for the global military camouflage uniform marketWith time, the global military camouflage uniform market is undergoing advancements with respect to the functional aspect of fabrics used to produce military uniforms. The US Army entered a USD 0.24 million contract with NanoMech, an advanced nanotechnology platform-based engineering company, in September 2016. The contract required the development and evaluation of advanced multi-functional textiles using NanoMech's proprietary and patent-pending technology platform, nGuard.

Technavio aerospace and defenseanalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global military camouflage uniform market

Increasing focus on weather and topography-specific uniforms

There has been an increase in the focus on terrain-specific uniforms as all kinds of camouflage do not go with the diverse types of terrains. Since topographical-specific uniforms requirement is the need of the hour, manufacturers have started manufacturing such uniforms.

According to Moutushi Saha, a lead defense research analyst from Technavio "In 2016, the Nigerian defense unit launched two different patterns of uniforms for its military forces depending on the zone of deployment of the soldiers. The two uniforms patterns were desert camouflage and woodland camouflage to blend with the terrain in the northern part of Nigeria and the southern part of Nigeria, respectively. Such alterations in patterns that increase the functionality of these uniforms will drive the market during the forecast period."

Specific camouflage uniforms for specific military units

For maintaining the national safety, security, and integrity of a nation, most of the countries have a sizeable number of paramilitary forces, in addition to their armed forces. The military strength of India is over 1.3 million, making it the third-largest armed force. India also harbors over one million paramilitary organizations, which includes Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan border police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Garud Command Force (GCF), and Indian Coast Guard.

"The considerable increase in the number of paramilitary forces will trigger the growth of the global military camouflage uniform market as each of these forces demands for a specific texture and type of uniform that will support their military operations." Adds Moutushi.

Growing deployment of snipers in war zones

Snipers are regarded as a very important unit in the military forces. The US Army imparts extensive training in the form of sniper equipment, marksmanship, sniper tactics, a collection of battlefield-related intelligence, stalking, and other sniper-related skills. The snipers are also skilled in forming a camouflage and shielding themselves from the enemy and attack from an advantageous point. A special type of suit called the ghillie suit helps them to blend into the surrounding area, such as snow, foliage, or sand, and conceal themselves from enemy targets. The rising demand for snipers will propel the global military camouflage uniform marketgrowth.

Top vendors:

American Apparel

Crye Precision

DuPont

IBENA Textilwerke

Royal TenCate

