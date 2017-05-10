Trina Solar Race Car Goes to Egypt

CHANGZHOU, China, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- When one thinks about the issue of desertification or the methods for greening the desert, one may think, from far away, that it would be easy to reclaim the desert by just planting millions of trees, mulching and irrigating one square kilometer at a time. It sounds easy. That is until one actually experiences the desert, the real desert, like the Sahara desert in Northern Africa, and then realizes that the solution is much different than initially thought.The solution might be not fighting against the Sahara Desert but using it to produce solar electricity, a lot of it. The solar resource in the Sahara Desert of Northern Africa is huge.

Trina Solar recently went to Egypt to promote the usage of solar power for electricity generation. We went to thiscountry with a convincing demonstration: our Solar Race Car, designed by Osaka Sangyo University (OSU) and powered entirely by the most efficient silicon solar cells made in Trina Solar of China, our high-efficiency Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) solar cells. This solar car, capable to run at a speed of more than 100 km/h, has already won two FIA Alternative Energy races in Suzuka, Japan, in 2015 and 2016. This time, the OSU/Trina Solar car participated in the Somabay Egyptian Solar Challenge, held in Somabay, Egypt, on March 18-20, 2017. For Trina Solar, it was an amazing opportunity to demonstrate our technology, our technical leadership, and before all, to show the benefit of photovoltaic solar energy for all mankind. This was a great opportunity to promote solar energy in Africa.

Africa is the "next" continent with huge need of clean power and distributed generation, but also with huge potentials. As a leading solar energy total solutions provider in the world, Trina Solar is well positioned to deliver solar energy to benefit the development of Africa. Back in Cairo, Trina Solar took the opportunity to meet with the Deputy Minister of Electricity & Renewable Energy, and the head of New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), to promote our technology and the development of solar PV in Egypt.

