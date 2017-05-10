

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of May 9, 2017.



GAINERS



1. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX) (VRX.TO)



Gained 24.10% to close Tuesday's (May 9) trading at US$12.05.



News: The Company reported first quarter 2017 financial results and raised its outlook for full-year Adjusted EBITDA.



For the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, the Company's net income is $628 million or $1.79 compared to a net loss of $374 million or $1.08 per share for the same period in 2016. Total revenues were $2.109 billion for the first quarter of 2017, down from $2.372 billion in the first quarter of 2016.



Adjusted EBITDA declined to $861 million for the first quarter of 2017 from $1.008 billion for the first quarter of 2016.



Looking ahead, the Company boosted its full-year adjusted EBITDA to the range of $3.60 - $3.75 billion from its prior forecast of $3.55 - $3.70 billion.



Last but not the least, Valeant has reduced its debt by $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2017. The total debt to date has been reduced by $3.6 billion since the end of the first quarter of 2016.



2. Endo International plc (ENDP)



Gained 18.16% to close Tuesday's trading at $12.82.



News: The Company has reported better-than-expected Q1 results.



For the first-quarter 2017, adjusted net income from continuing operations is $275 million or $1.23 per share compared to first-quarter 2016 adjusted net income from continuing operations of $241 million or $1.08 per share.



The first quarter 2017 revenue increased to $1.04 billion from $964 million in the year-ago quarter.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the Company to report EPS of $1.10 and revenue of $1.02 billion.



Looking ahead to full year 2017, the Company reaffirmed its total revenues to be between $3.45 billion and $3.60 billion and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to be between $3.45 and $3.75. The analysts' consensus EPS estimate is $3.61 per share and revenue estimate is $3.54 billion for the year.



3. Concordia International Corp. (CXRX)



Gained 17.51% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.08. This is the second straight day of strong gains.



News: No news



Recent event: On May 4, the Company announced that Itzhak Krinsky and Francis Perier, Jr., have been appointed as members of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Near-term catalyst:



-- The Company is slated to release its first quarter 2017 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.



4. NEOTHETICS INC. (NEOT)



Gained 13.04% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.34.



News: No news



Near-term catalyst:



-- The Company is scheduled to provide a business update and release its first quarter 2017 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11, 2017.



5. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)



Gained 12.78% to close Tuesday's trading at $42.08.



News: The Company narrowed its loss and reined in its expenses for Q1, 2017.



Net loss attributable to Portola shrunk to $41.72 million or $0.74 per share in Q1, 2017 from $64.97 million or $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter, thanks to reduction in total operating expenses.



Collaboration and licenses revenue for the first quarter of 2017 is $5.12 million, down from $8.26 million in the year-ago quarter.



The total operating expenses fell to $45.7 million in Q1, 2017 from $73.6 million in the comparable year-ago quarter.



6. Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)



Gained 12.36% to close Tuesday's trading at $18.00.



News: The Company reported better-than-expected Q1 results



On a non-GAAP basis, the net income in the first quarter of 2017 is $5.7 million or $0.13 per diluted share on total revenue of $163.8 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting EPS of $0.12 and revenue of $161.45 million.



In the first quarter of 2016, the Company had reported non-GAAP net income of $2.4 million or $0.07 per share and revenue of $105.6 million.



7. Biocept Inc. (BIOC)



Gained 11.73% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.81.



News: No news



Near-term catalyst:



-- The Company is slated to release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 after the market closes on Thursday, May 11, 2017.



LOSERS



1. SCYNEXIS INC (SCYX)



Lost 36.22% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.62.



News: The Company reported Q1, 2017 results and provided an update on IV Formulation of SCY-078



The Company now expects to commence phase II study of IV Formulation of SCY-078 for the treatment of patients with invasive Candida infections only next year.



On March 2, 2017, the FDA asked the Company to hold the initiation of any new clinical studies with the intravenous (IV) formulation of SCY-078 until it completed a review of all available pre-clinical and clinical data of the IV formulation of SCY-078.



The clinical hold decision was issued by the FDA following a review of three mild-to-moderate thrombotic events in healthy volunteers receiving the IV formulation of SCY-078 at the highest doses and highest concentrations in a Phase 1 study.



2. Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)



Lost 27.70% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.96. This is the second straight day of double digit loss.



News: No news



Near-term catalysts:



-- The company's lead clinical program is NSI-189, which is under phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Results from this study are expected in the 3Q of 2017, and results from the subsequent, 6-month observational study to assess NSI-189's durability effect will be available in the first half of 2018.



3. Nxstage Medical Inc. (NXTM)



Lost 15.01% to close Tuesday's trading at $22.95.



News: The Company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2017, and updated its outlook for 2017.



Net loss attributable to NxStage's stockholders improved to $1.2 million or $0.02 per share for the first quarter of 2017 from a net loss of $1.3 million or $0.02 per share for the first quarter of 2016.



Total revenue for the first quarter of 2017 increased 9 percent to $96.8 million.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the Company to report a loss of $0.02 per share on revenue of $95.29 million.



Looking ahead, the Company trimmed its annual Home revenue growth target to be between 10 to 13% for 2017 down from its previous 15% target.



The Company continues to expect total company revenue in a range of $400 to $405 million and total company profitability for 2017. Analysts are looking for revenue of $401.47 million for the year.



4. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN)



Lost 11.76% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.15.



News: No news



Recent event: A 1-for-10 reverse stock split of outstanding shares of the Company's common stock was implemented on May 5, 2017.



Near-term catalyst:



-- Preliminary data from phase IIa study of RX-3117 in advanced and metastatic bladder cancer will be presented on June 4, 2017 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2017 Annual Meeting.



