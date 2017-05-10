

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has acquired Beddit, a maker of sleep-tracking hardware and software. A purchase price wasn't disclosed.



Beddit sells a $150 sensor strip that can be placed under bed sheets and transfers slumber-related information to an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch for analysis. The accompanying Beddit app can tell users how long they slept and breaks down your night into categories such as 'restless sleep,' 'snoring' and 'awake.' Like the Apple Watch, it also provides heart rate data to an iPhone.



The deal gets Apple further into the business of health tracking. The company has been working on sleep tracking functionality for the Apple Watch for a number of years. Beddit's technology could help with that.



