

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) is preparing to pay about $300 million to resolve a long-running U.S. investigation into allegations of bribery by its employees, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission had sought at least twice that amount as recently as last year as they investigated bribery allegations linked to Wal-Mart's business in countries including Mexico, China and India.



The proposed resolution would require a guilty plea by at least one Wal-Mart subsidiary, the report said.



The parent company wouldn't be charged, the report said. Instead, they said, it would enter into a non-prosecution agreement with the Justice Department and install an independent monitor to supervise the company's compliance with the settlement.



