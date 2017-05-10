

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 1.2 percent on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.



That topped expectations for an increase of 1.1 percent and was up from 0.9 percent in March.



On a monthly basis, inflation added 0.1 percent after slipping 0.3 percent in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices climbed 6.4 percent on year - shy of forecasts for 6.7 percent and down from 7.6 percent a month earlier.



